Baby goats set to be on display for a few weeks at Maymont Farm for spring 2023 (Photo: Maymont)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s that time of year again, spring in Richmond. To celebrate the arrival of the new season, baby goats and chicks will soon be welcomed to Maymont Farm.

Born this past winter, the five baby goats will be visiting Maymont for a few weeks before they return to their home at a farm in Hanover County. At Maymont, they will join several other breeds of goats, including Nigerian dwarf, pygmy and hybrid Angora/Boer goats.

The three Brahma chicks, on the other hand, will be making Maymont their permanent home. As one of the largest breeds of domestic chickens, Maymont expects them to grow to 8 or 10 pounds. The mature chicken will feature striking black and white plumage.

Both the chicks and the kids will be on display just in time for Dominion Energy Family Easter on April 8.

“Spring is a great season to have baby animals at Maymont, when our environmental educators can teach about the seasonal nature of animal life cycles,” said Krista Weatherford, Director of Programming and Community Engagement in a statement. “Seeing young along with adult animals gives students a deeper experience at the Farm.”

Alongside the kids and chicks, Maymont visitors will find more than 400 animals across 85 different species, including horses, pigs, cows, sheep, ducks and a Sicilian donkey. Guests are welcome to feed the animals at the farm using feed pellets purchased with tokens.

Admission to the Maymont Farm is free and the grounds are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March to October and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. November to February.

You can find more information on the Maymont Farm, as well as all the animals around Maymont, here.