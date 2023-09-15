RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s no shortage of activities in Richmond this weekend, from Mt. Joy performing on Brown’s Island Friday night, to the Lewis Ginter fall plant sale, there’s bound to be something for everyone. But one annual event is set to celebrate all things German all weekend long.

St. Benedict Church’s Oktoberfest begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. Across the three-day celebration, festivalgoers can expect live music, festive dancing, stein-holding contests, authentic German food, a children’s area and much more.

The free annual event fills the Museum District with a chorus of laughter, music and good times galore.

Signage at Oktoberfest at Benedict in Richmond’s Museum District. Photo credit: Howard Williams

Those attending should expect limited street parking, but paid parking has been made available for festivalgoers at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts parking deck and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture parking lot.

The event is wheelchair accessible.

Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17: Noon – 6 p.m.

St. Benedict Catholic Church is located at 300 North Sheppard Street in Richmond’s Museum District.