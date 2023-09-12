People gather at the Jackson Ward mural to hear live performances. (Photo provided by Sharon Bassard)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The free annual celebration of Richmond’s Historic Jackson Ward neighborhood will return to the city for its 35th year this October.

Thousands flock to downtown Richmond each year to take part in the two-day celebration and reminisce on the history of “the Harlem of the South.”

The 2nd Street Festival is a free, annual two-day celebration that will place Saturday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 2. The festival features three live music stages, food vendors, a marketplace, kids zone and an artisan row. Festival managers suggest eventgoers bring their own chairs to guarantee a spot to enjoy the music. (Photo Credit: Venture Richmond)

A band team member performs at the 2nd Street Festival in Richmond. (Photo provided by Sharon Bassard)

Young ladies dance at Richmond’s 2nd Street Festival. (Photo provided by Sharon Bassard)

The 2nd Street Festival in Richmond attracted about 40,000 people in 2019. (Photo provided by Sharon Bassard)

Artist performs at the 2nd Street Festival in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo provided by Sharon Bassard)

Festivalgoers can expect live musical performances across three stages, a Kidz Zone, food vendors, a marketplace and Artists’ Row. The Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club will also be in attendance.

This year’s main stage headliner is the Average White Band, a soul, R&B, jazz-funk group first known for their instrumental hit “Pick Up the Pieces.”

Festival attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs to best enjoy the shows at each stage.

2nd Street Festival 2023 Stage Schedule

Waverly R. Crawley Main Stage

Saturday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Aubrey Smalls Quartet

1 – 2 p.m. — DJ Drake and MC Choco

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. — Rodney “The Soul Singer ” Stith

4 – 5:10 p.m. — J Baxter & the S.A.U.C.E.

5:45 – 7 p.m. — Average White Band

Sunday, Oct. 8

1 – 1:30 p.m. — Michelle Lightfoot & Friends

2 – 2:30 p.m. — Virginia Union University Choir

3 – 4 p.m. — Legacy Band

4:45 – 6 p.m. — I Would Die 4 U; A Musical Tribute to PRINCE

Joe Kennedy Jr. Jazz Stage

Saturday, Oct. 7

Noon – 1:15 pm — Counterpoint featuring Wayne “Big Patt” Patterson

1:45 – 2:45 p.m. — Debra Dean and the Key West Ensemble

3:15 – 4:15 p.m. — Jason Jenkins Group

4:45 – 6 p.m. — The Marvin Taylor Experience

Sunday, Oct. 8

1 – 2:10 p.m. — Drummer, Billy Williams, Jr.

2:45 – 4 p.m. — Carl Lester-El Quartet featuring Corey El

4:45 – 6 p.m. — Nathan Mitchell

Eggleston Hotel Community Stage

Saturday, Oct. 7

11:35 a.m. – Noon — Welcome – Historic Jackson Ward Association – Janis Allen Lift Every Voice and Sing – Milani Hopkins Renaissance Roll Call – Gary Flowers

12:20 – 12:50 p.m. Sports Backer’s Fitness Warriors

1:20 – 2:20 p.m. Blendmasters Own DJ Hammer

2:50 – 3:50 p.m. The Line Dance Prince – Carlos Vieira

4:10 – 4:30 p.m. Richmond Urban Dance

Sunday, Oct. 8

1:10 – 1:40 p.m. — Village of Faith Ministry

2:05 – 2:35 p.m. — Carlehr Swanson

3 – 3:30 p.m. — Happiness Dance Studio performing Tap Dance

4 – 5 p.m. — The Johnny Lee Long Band