RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The free annual celebration of Richmond’s Historic Jackson Ward neighborhood will return to the city for its 35th year this October.
Thousands flock to downtown Richmond each year to take part in the two-day celebration and reminisce on the history of “the Harlem of the South.”
Festivalgoers can expect live musical performances across three stages, a Kidz Zone, food vendors, a marketplace and Artists’ Row. The Richmond Metropolitan Antique Car Club will also be in attendance.
This year’s main stage headliner is the Average White Band, a soul, R&B, jazz-funk group first known for their instrumental hit “Pick Up the Pieces.”
Festival attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs to best enjoy the shows at each stage.
2nd Street Festival 2023 Stage Schedule
Waverly R. Crawley Main Stage
Saturday, Oct. 7
- 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Aubrey Smalls Quartet
- 1 – 2 p.m. — DJ Drake and MC Choco
- 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. — Rodney “The Soul Singer ” Stith
- 4 – 5:10 p.m. — J Baxter & the S.A.U.C.E.
- 5:45 – 7 p.m. — Average White Band
Sunday, Oct. 8
- 1 – 1:30 p.m. — Michelle Lightfoot & Friends
- 2 – 2:30 p.m. — Virginia Union University Choir
- 3 – 4 p.m. — Legacy Band
- 4:45 – 6 p.m. — I Would Die 4 U; A Musical Tribute to PRINCE
Joe Kennedy Jr. Jazz Stage
Saturday, Oct. 7
- Noon – 1:15 pm — Counterpoint featuring Wayne “Big Patt” Patterson
- 1:45 – 2:45 p.m. — Debra Dean and the Key West Ensemble
- 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. — Jason Jenkins Group
- 4:45 – 6 p.m. — The Marvin Taylor Experience
Sunday, Oct. 8
- 1 – 2:10 p.m. — Drummer, Billy Williams, Jr.
- 2:45 – 4 p.m. — Carl Lester-El Quartet featuring Corey El
- 4:45 – 6 p.m. — Nathan Mitchell
Eggleston Hotel Community Stage
Saturday, Oct. 7
- 11:35 a.m. – Noon — Welcome – Historic Jackson Ward Association – Janis Allen
- Lift Every Voice and Sing – Milani Hopkins
- Renaissance Roll Call – Gary Flowers
- 12:20 – 12:50 p.m. Sports Backer’s Fitness Warriors
- 1:20 – 2:20 p.m. Blendmasters Own DJ Hammer
- 2:50 – 3:50 p.m. The Line Dance Prince – Carlos Vieira
- 4:10 – 4:30 p.m. Richmond Urban Dance
Sunday, Oct. 8
1:10 – 1:40 p.m. — Village of Faith Ministry
2:05 – 2:35 p.m. — Carlehr Swanson
3 – 3:30 p.m. — Happiness Dance Studio performing Tap Dance
4 – 5 p.m. — The Johnny Lee Long Band