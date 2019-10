RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Did you hear a loud crunch on Wednesday morning?

Students across Virginia and here in Central Virginia took a bite out of an apple at the same time – 10 a.m.

The simultaneous bite has been called the “Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth,” part of Virginia Farm to School Week. The week hopes to recognize the importance of the farms that supply food to Virginia students.

Each apple in the “Crunch Heard ‘Round the Commonwealth” was locally-sourced in Virginia.