RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — SOAR365 hosted SummerFest Thursday night, an all-abilities festival aimed at connecting families to resources for people with disabilities.

The festival featured food trucks, beverages, music by DJ Melvin, an accessible playground and activities for kids and visits from VCU basketball players. Clint Kelly, chairman of the SOAR365 board, spoke about the resources offered at the festival.

“So, we have other nonprofits here that support the disability community throughout Richmond,” Kelly said. “They provide everything from in-home services to our gyms for kids with disabilities and adults with disabilities.”

SOAR365 said nearly 1,000 people registered to attend the festival.

All funds raised at SummerFest support programs for individuals with disabilities at SOAR365 as well as maintenance to keep PARK365 clean and safe.