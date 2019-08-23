Terminally ill dog gets treated to ice cream party

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal League had a big day for a terminally ill dog.

Staff with RAL wanted to do something special for the dog affectionately known as “Bebe.” So they decided to throw him a “Big Day Out” celebration.

Bebe went out for a joy ride to Petco where he picked out whatever he wanted. He walked away with 2 bags of soft treats, two chews, and a stuffed bear.

RAL then held an ice cream party for their furry friend. Included in the festivities were dog-safe ice cream with four different flavors, sprinkles, waffle cones and cherries.

Bebe is battling terminal melanoma and has been given less than two years to live. Bebe has an adoption pending, however, and RAL is hopefully the dog will get a forever home in the next few weeks.