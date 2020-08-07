‘The little drive-in that could’: You can now rent the Ashland Theatre drive-in for outdoor movie night

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) – When you walk into the Ashland Theatre, the seats may be empty but it’s what’s behind the theatre that’s drawing crowds.

The theatre has offered the ‘Ashland Theatre: After Dark’ drive-in movie series since June, and now movie lovers can rent the field for a personal, outdoor movie night.

“You get the entire field,” general manager Cathy Buckenmaier told 8News. “We have 26 parking spots.”

Guests will be able to pick their own movie, and snacks and beverages will be available. Social distancing is required outside.

The push for rentals is one of the ways the non-profit is staying afloat after closing in March due to COVID-19.

“It was a sense of whiplash almost when we first closed,” communication director Maggie Latimer said.

“At the time, we thought, we’ll close for a week or two and just try to be responsible and try to help the spread of this new virus.” Buckenmaier said. “Obviously, we had no idea.”

Before large gatherings were possible, the theatre had to get creative by offering marquee rentals, and, now, classic movies.

“What we’re finding with the classic films, especially the nostalgic films we’ve been showing out here, that’s a draw in itself,” Buckenmaier said.

The team is currently working on a plan to reopen the inside for guests.

The theatre offers drive-in movies every Friday and Saturday. For tickets and to see how you can rent the drive-in, click here.