RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is holding a series of celebrations to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, Jan. 15, visitors are invited to join the university for four community conversations where participants will be able to voice their perspectives. Times and locations of the conversations vary, and registration is required.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., participants can gather at the Tyler Haynes Commons for a DIY service project. Those in attendance will create blankets for the Elk Hill Group Home and support bags for Peter Paul.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Queally Athletic Center, panelists will talk about the role faith communities have in social movements. Registration is encouraged.

Lastly, on Friday, Jan. 23, from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Cannon Memorial Chapel, participants have the opportunity to listen to a keynote address from Roger L. Gregory and enjoy musical performances. No registration is required.

Anthony Crenshaw, the director of operations and strategic initiatives for the Bonner Center for Civic Engagement, explains this year’s theme is “Commit to Humanity.”

“It’s a quote from Dr. King during the March For Integrated Schools,” he explained. “In that speech, he talked about folks having a variety of vocations, but ultimately, another challenge was to commit to make a career of humanity. Which, that means for us, is really having folks think about how they contribute and do their part to make our world a better place.”

