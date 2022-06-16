RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – While most families will be out throughout the United States celebrating Father’s Day, some will be spending the day side-by-side with their newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond.

Lamar Brown is one of those Richmond dads. He recently became a father when his daughter Lauren was born prematurely at 27 weeks, and has been in the NICU for seven weeks. He’s been too focused on dad duty in the NICU to realize Father’s Day was coming up.

“We’re up here in the NICU every day,” Brown said. “We haven’t missed a day since she was born.”

Lamar Brown and his daughter Lauren, who was born premature at 27-weeks-old. (Photo Courtesy of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU)

Robert O’Connell, and his daughter Alice, who was born a late preterm baby (Photo Courtesy of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU)

Timmothy Hodge, and his first child – his son Walker. Walker was transferred to the NICU for a few days of special attention (Photo Courtesy of the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU)

Robert O’Connell is another one of those dads. His daughter, Alice, is a late preterm baby who is in the NICU learning how to eat and grow. O’Connell is an orthopedic surgeon he also did not realize the holiday was coming up, with much of his time and attention going towards his patients and his daughter.

He’s looking forward to being able to leave the hospital, and take Alice home to meet her two-year-old sister.

“Father’s Day will be a special time to spend with my two daughters,” O’Connell said.

Another new father in the NICU is Timmothy Hodge. His son Walker was born full term but was transferred to the NICU because he needed some extra attention for a few days.

“Holding the little one is just a blessing,” Hodge said.