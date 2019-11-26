1  of  4
Breaking News
Driver accused of striking pedestrian outside Colonial Heights restaurant charged with involuntary manslaughter Person dies in I-95 crash involving tractor-trailer near Prince George County Chesterfield Police search for missing man last seen walking home Monday night Chesterfield and Petersburg crews help fight Colonial Heights house fire

‘This is such a blessing’: 2 Hopewell school counselors start food, clothing drive for their students, families

Positively Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Two counselors at Hopewell City Public Schools are striving to make a difference in the lives of their students and their families.

Once a month, the counselors at Harry E. James Elementary School and staff spend the day setting up community donated items for families to come “shop.”

“During our September and October market we served approximately 76 students across 35 families,” Co-founder of the school market Amber Underhill told 8News. “Last week we nearly doubled that serving 145 students across 56 families.”

Feed More donated over 3,000 pounds of food for their November market date.

“Our families come through and leave with groceries to feed their families for a few days rather than us sending home weekend meals for only 45-50 students,” Amber Underhill said.

HEJ families being served by this program have said, “this is such a blessing” and that it’s something they really needed.

https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10108672557277553&id=6211343

The counselors and staff at HEJ hope to serve over 75 families, during the next market, as they hope to “brighten the holidays for many of their students and family.”

The next market will take place on December 19 at Harry E. James E.S.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events