‘This is such a blessing’: 2 Hopewell school counselors start food, clothing drive for their students, families

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Two counselors at Hopewell City Public Schools are striving to make a difference in the lives of their students and their families.

Once a month, the counselors at Harry E. James Elementary School and staff spend the day setting up community donated items for families to come “shop.”

“During our September and October market we served approximately 76 students across 35 families,” Co-founder of the school market Amber Underhill told 8News. “Last week we nearly doubled that serving 145 students across 56 families.”

Feed More donated over 3,000 pounds of food for their November market date.

“Our families come through and leave with groceries to feed their families for a few days rather than us sending home weekend meals for only 45-50 students,” Amber Underhill said.

HEJ families being served by this program have said, “this is such a blessing” and that it’s something they really needed.

The counselors and staff at HEJ hope to serve over 75 families, during the next market, as they hope to “brighten the holidays for many of their students and family.”

The next market will take place on December 19 at Harry E. James E.S.