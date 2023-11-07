RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of community members came together Saturday, Nov. 4, for the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Richmond.

8News proudly partners with the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, in its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year, the Libby Mill Midtown event had more than 2,476 registered participants and 328 teams.

8News Anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips hosted the opening ceremony and were joined in the walk by fellow anchors Heather Hope, Delaney Hall and John Rogers, alongside other members of the 8News team.

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s (8News)

Participation was free but walkers were encouraged to raise funds before the walk. This year, fundraising surpassed the goal of $725,000, with the overall total still growing several days later.

The donations are used to fund awareness, care and research into Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of Americans.