Thousands of dollars in household items donated by Diversity Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Diversity Richmond delivered more than $10,000 worth of new household items for families in need on Thursday.

The donation event went to Caritas Furniture Bank on Thursday morning. Donations included everything from bed and bath items to small appliances and toys.

Sandy Morris, the program manager at Caritas, shared what the impact of the donations meant.

“We’re just grateful because this will help us be able to do what we do with our clients,” he said.

Caritas helps over 1,000 families in need get household items every year. This is one of many donations Diversity Richmond plans to give out in the community.