RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last month it was a tiny duckling. This month, a tiny kitten was saved from a Richmond storm drain.

The Richmond Department of Public Utilities (DPU) responded to a call alongside Richmond Animal Care and Control to rescue a tiny kitten from a storm drain downtown Wednesday morning.

The kitten was rescued by DPU team member, William, from a storm drain on the Martin Luther King Junior Memorial Bridge – a 2,100-foot connector over Shockoe Valley and I-95, serving as the start of Leigh Street and connecting Mosby Street to downtown Richmond.

The bridge requires stormwater infrastructure to remove runoff water from the road when it rains.

The team member who rescued the kitten was the same person who rescued the tiny duckling from a Richmond storm drain in April.