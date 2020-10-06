Town of Ashland will create a map of socially-distant trick-or-treat spots for Halloween this year

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — The Town of Ashland is calling all ghosts, goblins and superheroes to grab their candy buckets and prepare for some Halloween magic.

With health experts listing traditional trick-or-treating as high risk for contracting COVID-19, Ashland dad of two, Chris Ray, came up with a solution.

“Kids are going to go out trick-or-treating regardless of if we did this or not – we wanted to get ahead of it,” Ray told 8News.

Chris Ray saves Halloween for the Town of Ashland. (Photo: 8News)

The Downtown Ashland Association is creating a map of homes who can welcome socially distant trick-or-treaters. Ray is a volunteer on the association’s board.

“They’ll be able to pull up a map of Ashland and see exactly which houses are open for business so they can plan their routes, they can spread out,” Ray said.

Neighbors who sign up will be given a yard sign to let families know which houses are open for business.

A closer look at what the ‘Ashland Halloween’ yard sign will look like.

“It’s almost like a scavenger hunt where they get to plan out where they go,” Ray stated. “They get to look for higher concentration of houses so they can hit their first.”

Safety guidelines are in place for both trick-or-treaters and those who choose to give out candy.

Ray hopes the new map will give neighborhoods who don’t usually get a lot of trick-or-treaters the chance to spread some Halloween fun.

Town of Ashland will be celebrating Halloween this year! (Photo: 8News)

“We hope that with this new implementation of a map that we can accomplish our goal and get people out all over the different neighborhoods in Ashland,” Ray said.

To sign up, head to the Downtown Ashland Association’s website.