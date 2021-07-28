University of Richmond donating 5 mobile homes once used to house students in isolation or quarantine during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond will be donating five mobile homes that were previously used to house students in isolation or quarantine during the pandemic to people in need.

Five doublewide units will be given to Family Crisis Support Services in Norton, Virginia. FCSS provides emergency shelter and transitional residential housing to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and also offers emergency shelter for victims of homelessness.

“The University of Richmond is providing me with an opportunity to keep families together,” Marybeth Matthews-Adkins, executive director of FCSS said. “It is an absolute blessing in a season full of barriers.”

The university’s Director of Environmental Operations Paul Lozo told 8News that the units come fully equipped.

“These five units here provide an additional 50 beds for them. They come fully equipped with kitchens, a living room and laundry facilities.”

The university still has 20 other homes for students who need to quarantine during the 2021-22 academic year.