University of Richmond students to compete in premier biology competition

University of Richmond students will compete at iGEM under the leadership of Daniel Pierce.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time ever University of Richmond students will travel to Boston to compete at iGEM.

iGEM — International Genetically Engineered Machine Competition — is a synthetic biology competition for high school and college students.

The UR team is made up of about 10 students from several science disciplines. The team will be working together to better understand the plant pathogen Agrobacterium. Agrobacterium ’causes millions of dollars of crop damage’ every year.

“It’s a great opportunity for our undergraduate research students to participate in a competition of this magnitude that is so well-regarded in the scientific community,” Daniel Pierce, first project mentor said. “Universities from all over the world participate, and our students are excited to learn from them and share their own research.”

The competition will take place next week. The teams will compete for various awards.

