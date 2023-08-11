HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four years ago, Alton Coston III was an honor student and captain of the football team who was graduating from Varina High School. During graduation, he gave an emotional and revealing commencement speech that went viral.

“This past year I suffered from severe depression,” Coston said back in 2019. “Depression to the point where I was thinking about killing myself. Depression to the point where I was losing a substantial amount of weight. Depression to the point where I couldn’t get myself out of bed in the morning. I was depressed because my family simply could not afford for me to go to college.”

He broke down to his parents and sister, a moment he still remembers years later.

“We sat there, we held hands and my father said these distinct words, I’ll never forget, he said ‘Lord we give this situation to you,” Coston said.

Weeks later, he learned he’d been accepted to the College of William and Mary on a full academic scholarship.

Alton Coston III graduated from William and Mary in May with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy and Africana Studies, magna cum laude. Credit: Alton Coston III

“When William and Mary gave me that one opportunity, I wanted to take that one opportunity, that one moment and truly and fully maximize it to the full strength and ability I was able to,” Coston said.

That’s just what he did. Coston graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy and Africana Studies, magna cum laude.

Coston, now 22, has accomplished so much in the last four years, earning a long list of accolades and awards along the way. But he says the process of self-discovery has been the most challenging, yet most rewarding, thing he has done.

“My purpose is simply to advance educational opportunities for all marginalized people across the globe, bar none, under any means necessary, whatever it takes,” Coston said.

Alton Coston III alongside some of his William and Mary classmates. Credit: Alton Coston III

This summer he completed an internship in the Civil Rights Division of The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Now he is a part of a fellowship program designed to teach leadership through economic development. The program includes a stint in Ghana as well as working in an underserved community stateside.

Coston is not certain what career path he will take going forward, but he knows it will involve service. He says he will eventually pursue graduate studies and is contemplating whether to pursue a PhD or a JD.

But he says right now, continuing school is on hold. The world is too big and there’s too much to see.

When it comes to conquering the depression he felt in his high school days, he says his faith sustained him in the dark days. He credits God for bringing him through his depression and for every opportunity since his viral graduation speech.

“Simply allow God to use me in ways that will allow His name to be glorified and for me to just follow my purpose,” Coston said. “If I follow Him, I can’t lose. I can’t.”