VCU basketball players team up with Child and Family Healing Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Kids in a local residential treatment program spent the evening shooting hoops with members of the VCU basketball team Thursday.

VCU players Levi Stockard, Marcus Tsohonis and Jalen DeLoach came to the United Methodist Family Services Richmond campus to meet with kids at the Child and Family Healing Center. The kids, ages 11 to 17 hung out and played basketball with the players.









“Some of these kids had a hard life growing up, but I’m here to show them that anything is possible,” DeLoach said.

Associate Director of Clinical Services at UMFS Sarah Hess said basketball is popular activity at the center.

“Basketball is a huge thing we love here, and is a great outlet for kids when they’re having difficult days,” Hess said.