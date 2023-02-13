RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vanessa B. Sheppard, Ph.D., is the recipient of a high honor from the American Cancer Society, having been named their “2022 Researcher of the Year.”

Sheppard, associate director for community outreach and engagement and health disparities research at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center, received the prestigious award for advances she has made in cancer research.

The annual award is given to researchers who produce innovative, impactful research, and have benefited from an American Cancer Society (ACS) extramural grant. Sheppard was given $1.5 million — one of the largest investigator grants given in Virginia — for her research dealing with discrepancies in breast cancer outcomes for Black women, and how to address them.

“I’m thrilled to receive this honor, and grateful for the opportunity to shine a light on the incredibly common and harmful effects of cancer disparities on historically marginalized groups,” Sheppard said. “With interventions like the one funded by my ACS grant, we’re able to discover and test concrete, effective ways to remediate those disparities in the communities we serve. This research project is particularly meaningful to me as it was developed in concert with patients and their families. Massey is the perfect center to implement this study.”

Sheppard’s research helps patients across the Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities area. Her study has the goal of improving the number of Black breast cancer patients who use chemotherapy and adjuvant hormone therapy, as the Massey Center states Black women have a 40% higher chance of dying from breast cancer when compared to white women.

Vanessa B. Sheppard, Ph.D., honored as American Cancer Society’s Researcher of the Year (Photo: VCU Massey Cancer Center)

“In this randomized clinical trial participants will either receive enhanced usual care or Sheppard’s “Sisters Informing Sisters” intervention,” the VCU Massey Center wrote in a release. “The communication and decision-support intervention pairs newly diagnosed Black breast cancer patients with Black breast cancer survivor-coaches who have undergone similar therapies and have been trained to implement the study protocol.”

Those pairs will then work together through a patient guidebook designed to help the newly-diagnosed women get more comfortable asking questions and engaging with their healthcare providers.

The Massey Center says studies show systemic therapy and patient-provider communication have been shown to have a positive impact on the number of cancer patients who take up recommended therapies.

The American Cancer Society describes Sheppard as a “staunch advocate for engaging young women and minority groups in health sciences and research as a future career to better reflect representation from the communities that are served,” the Massey Center wrote.

“We are honored to highlight the impactful and lifesaving work Dr. Sheppard is doing to improve outcomes for Black breast cancer patients, who are disproportionately burdened by this disease,” said Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, Ph.D., CEO of the American Cancer Society. “Her contributions toward reducing disparities and advancing cancer research are invaluable and are highly aligned to our overall goal to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.”

Sheppard said her work is only possible thanks to the patients who participated in her studies, her research teams, advisors, mentors, community advocates, funders and organizations that have worked with her.

“Together with Massey, I am committed to working towards a future without cancer,” Sheppard said.