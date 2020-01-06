VCU grad’s mural earns #1 spot in StreetArt360’s ‘TOP 100 Urban Art 2019’ list

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia mural is being recognized as one of the most ‘beautiful urban art murals painted in 2019.’

StreetArt360’s list of best artworks and street artists of the year was released earlier this month. At the top of the list is a mural painted by Richmond artist Nils Westergard.

Westergard is a Virginia Commonwealth University graduate who lives and works in Richmond. He’s painted murals all over the city from Shockoe Bottom to Scott’s Addition.

The piece that was recognized in the list — Kaiya with Tulips — is Westergard’s largest street art piece.

“The selfless hours and efforts of the many volunteers helped me over every hump, and I couldnt be more thankful to them for making all this happen,” Westergard wrote on Instagram.

Check out his work by clicking here.