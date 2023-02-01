RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve ever wanted to show off your handmade wares or secure a spot for your food truck at one of Richmond’s most popular music festivals, now’s your chance.

Both food and marketplace vendor applications are now open for the 2023 Richmond Folk Festival. This year, the festival will take place Oct. 13-Oct. 15.

Marketplace Vendors

The festival announced the focus of the Richmond Folk Festival Marketplace is handmade creations. There is a $25 application fee for those interested in a chance in securing a spot at the festival. In addition, applicants must submit color photos representative of their craft and booth set-up.

Selected vendors will be allocated a 10-foot by 10-foot space for their booth. No trading, space-sharing or subletting is permitted. Additional Marketplace vending guidelines can be found online.

Those interested in submitting an application can do so online. The application deadline is April 7.

Food and Beverage

A $35 application fee is required to apply as a food or beverage vendor at the festival. Interested vendors must list all items they wish to sell on the application. Items not listed and approved may not be sold and will be removed from the concessionaire’s booth.

Between 25 and 30 food vendors will be chosen for the 2023 festival. Applications must include a recent photo of the vendor operation, three references that must contain the name of the event and the number of attendees and a diagram drawing of the vendor set-up including measurements of the booth set-up. Additional food vendor guidelines can be found online.

Vendors will be assessed using the following categories:

• Ethnic Foods

• Virginia/Regional Foods

• Snacks/Desserts

• “Fair” Foods

• Other Main Dishes

The application deadline for food vendors is March 31. Interested vendors can submit their applications online.