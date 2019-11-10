‘It’s our way of saying thank you for their service’: Veterans to get year-round discount at Market at 25th

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local grocery store is honoring those that serve our county with a percentage off their purchase.

To help those who may be in need, the Market at 25th is giving all veterans and active military personnel, a 10 percent discount during checkout.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, more than 37,000 Veterans are homeless. A spokeswoman for the Market at 25th says they see veterans come into the store often looking for financial help.

“The discount is to help them ease some of the pressure to make ends meet,” Sharon Atkins-Comfort said.

Without our veterans and the sacrifices that they make, we wouldn’t even have a community to honor veterans.” Erin Martin, shopper

The offer is valid Monday through Friday. A valid Veteran or Military ID is required.

The Market at 25th is located on 1330 North 25th Street.