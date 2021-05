HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nine little ducklings in Henrico County were reunited with their mom after they were trapped in a sewer drain.

On Wednesday afternoon, Henrico County Animal Protection Unit Officer Huff helped rescue the ducks with the help of an apartment complex’s management company.

A Henrico officer and management at an apartment complex work to save ducklings trapped in sewer drain. (Photo: Henrico Police Twitter)

A Henrico officer and management at an apartment complex work to save ducklings trapped in sewer drain. (Photo: Henrico Police Twitter)

A Henrico officer and management at an apartment complex work to save ducklings trapped in sewer drain. (Photo: Henrico Police Twitter)

The baby ducks were removed from the drain and released near the momma duck who was waiting as the crew worked.