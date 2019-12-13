Video gamer raises $30K for Richmond children’s holiday gifts: ‘It’s a beautiful thing’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For many people across the area, Christmas can be a tough time of the year, especially if they don’t have the money to buy their kid’s gifts.

One man in Richmond decided to use his unique career and video games to make a difference in the community. On Friday, 8News spoke with the video gamer on how he’s helping children one toy at a time.

Tim Foley, better known online as Trick2G, helped thousands of kids in the area have a memorable Christmas after hitting his fundraising goal of $30,000 for Toys for Tots.

Foley streams video games for a living, spending most of his time playing the popular online game League of Legends. With more than 1 million subscribers on Youtube and averaging 5,000 to 6,000 viewers when streaming on Twitch.

Foley told 8News he never expected to be in this position. He also said giving back to the Richmond community is a no-brainer.

“I just want to help some people, that’s it. Plain and simple,” Foley said. “You just want to help people and coming where I come from and me raised how I was raised, I mean it’s just crazy to think that I could do anything like this to help anybody.”

The popular streamer spent three days raising the money and once he reached his goal he went out buying any toys he could get his hands on. Foley says every child should have the opportunity to enjoy Christmas.

“People in chat are saying thank you for doing this, when I was a kid, I didn’t have anything, my mother couldn’t afford anything for me and Toys for Tots came through, so it’s a beautiful thing,” he explained.

With a daughter on the way this year, raising the money was a little extra special for Foley.

“It still hasn’t hit me completely,” Foley admitted. “February when she comes in this world it’s going to change everything.”

Foley said this was only possible thanks to his team and he says for next year, he’ll try to set the goal even higher.

