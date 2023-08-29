Just in time for Halloween, race participants are encouraged to dress up for a costume contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — No matter if you walk or run, the vibrant colors of fall will set the stage for this year’s 5th annual Rocketts Landing Capital Trail 10-mile & 5k run presented by Dominion Energy. Plus, there’s a Halloween costume contest.

The family-friendly event invites participants of all ages and skill levels to take part in traversing the Virginia Capital Trail, offering breathtaking seasonal views of the James River and the surrounding area in late October — just in time for the autumn leaves to change color.

Both length runs will begin and finish at Stone Brewing in Richmond. The brewery recently completed a merger and is undergoing a $40 million expansion project.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rocketts Landing and Dominion Energy to provide a unique experience that brings individuals from all walks of life together to celebrate health and community,” said Cat Anthony, executive director of the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation. “This event truly captures the essence of fall in Virginia – gorgeous colors, cooler temperatures, and a vibrant fall spirit. Whether you’re aiming for a personal best or simply enjoying the adventure, there is something for everyone.”

Capital Trail Run in Richmond along the James River (Photo: Virginia Capital Trail Foundation)

The paved courses will be measured and marked, and are separate from vehicle traffic. The races will provide touchless water stations, on-site packet pickup and chip-timed bibs.

Top finisher prizes and age group awards will be provided by Lucky Road Run Shop in both the 10-mile and 5k. Participants are also encouraged to dress up, as the run is just a few days before Halloween and features a costume contest with prizes for the best adult, child, and family/group costumes.

The Virginia Capital Trail Foundation in partnership with the Richmond Road Runners Club will be hosting the Fourth Annual Halloween-themed 10-mile and 5k run along the James River. (Courtesy of Virginia Capital Trail Foundation)

The race will take place the morning of Saturday, Oct. 28. Early registration is $37 for the 10-mile run and $32 for the 5k — prices are set to increase after Sept. 30. Registration includes an event shirt, course support, furnished rest stops, and a celebratory beverage ticket at Stone Brewing.

For more information on pricing and discounts, visit the registration page here.