Virginia ComiCon returns to the Richmond Raceway for one day in August (Photo Courtesy of VA ComiCon)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Comic-Con is returning to the Richmond Raceway for one day in August, with a new big change.

This year marks the 36th annual Richmond, Virginia ComiCon, with shows that take place on August 20 and Nov. 19. Both events will be located at the Richmond Raceway, 600 East Laburnum Avenue.

VA ComiCon has made one big change for this year’s events, and will not be offering ticket sales on-site. Instead, tickets for both shows will need to be purchased online through the VA ComiCon website.







Ticket Pricing

Kids ages 12 and under are free with a paid adult

with a paid adult Adult, General: Get into the event at 11 a.m. – $12

Adult, VIP: Get into the event at 10:30 a.m. – $20

There are no vaccine or facemask protocols for the event as of this time.





The event will feature a cosplay contest, as well as an array of vendors and exhibitors.

Exhibitors include

Private comic collector, Linda Redmond

Find You Well Collectibles

Blitz!

Eclipse Pop

M&B Comics

Julio’s Rare Collectibles

The ComiCon on August 20 will begin at 10:30 a.m. for VIP ticket holders and 11 a.m. for general admission. The show will close to the public at 4 p.m.