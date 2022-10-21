RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Fiesta! event celebrated Hispanic culture in Richmond last weekend. Combining art with science at the Science Museum of Virginia, the event was put on in collaboration with Radio Poder, a Spanish radio station in Richmond.

Organizers said the event was a way to elevate a community whose accomplishments often go unnoticed and unappreciated. Virginia Fiesta! highlighted contributions of the Hispanic community in the state through a community fair, vendors, food trucks, cultural performances, live demonstrations, workshops and more.

Oscar Contreras is the host of Radio Poder and said Virginia Fiesta! was a reminder that the mix of diverse backgrounds makes Richmond special.

“Richmond is a city with so many different groups of people and diversity, but sometimes we stay in pockets, and things like this bring people out and enjoy and learn from each other, Contreras said. “And so I think that we need more of that. If we don’t see each other we don’t recognize each other, and we walk around like strangers, and that’s the worst thing we can do.”

From cooking to crafts, the event included something for the whole family to enjoy.

