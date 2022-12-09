RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new immersive exhibit experience is headed to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA).

Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass centers on 19th-century abolitionist, Frederick Douglass. Douglass escaped enslavement, was one of history’s most well-known activists for freedom and equality and was an advocate for woman’s suffrage.

According to the VMFA, Douglass used the power of his image to shift cultural perspective, and so became the most photographed person of the 19th century.

Lessons of the Hour—Frederick Douglass centers on 19th-century abolitionist, Frederick Douglass. Douglass escaped enslavement, was one of history’s most well-known activists for freedom and equality and was an advocate for woman’s suffrage.

The installation by Isaac Julien includes narration from Douglass’ powerful speeches, including excerpts from “Lessons of the Hour,” “What to the Slave Is the 4th of July?,” and “Lecture on Pictures.”

“The installation, presented upon the 10 screens where images converge as a whole, then fragment into a montage, can be watched repeatedly, The VMFA wrote in the release. “Visitors are welcome to sit in this meditative space where the 25-minute film’s nonlinear viewing experience makes each encounter with the work unique.”

The exhibit will be open from Dec. 10, 2022, to July 9, 2023, in the Evans Court Gallery. Admission is free.