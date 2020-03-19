1  of  2
Virtual Happy Hour to benefit Richmond’s food industry workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Let’s raise a glass to Richmond’s food industry workers Friday! Make yourself a cocktail at home for happy hour — perhaps a ‘quarantini’ — and tip your servers virtually.

All you have to do is pull out your phone and donate how much you would have tipped on a normal Friday night out. All the funds will benefit food industry workers who have been impacted by coronavirus layoffs.

The Virtual Happy Hour starts at 12 p.m. All you have to do is text “DONATE” and the amount to (804)-518-8333. If you can’t vote, please consider promoting the event on social media using the hashtag — #ServingOurSeversRVA.

The donation supports food industry workers through ‘The Holli Fund.’ The fund offers grants to those in the foodservice community experiencing an economic crisis.

  • Who: You and thousands of Richmonders
  • What: #ServingOurSeversRVA Virtual Happy Hour Fundraiser
  • When: Friday, March 20
  • Where: Literally anywhere with WiFi or cell phone service
  • Why: As the food industry has come to a halt, a massive group of people are left wondering how they’ll pay rent and car payments and put food on their own tables. Our servers need your support.
  • How: TEXT “DONATE” AND THE AMOUNT TO #804-518-8333 (ex: DONATE $5)

