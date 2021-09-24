Volunteers build playset for 4-year-old battling Leukemia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four-year-old Zamari was gifted a brand new playground by Macy’s and the Roc Solid Foundation on Friday. Zamari has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia and the swing set gives him hope and a place to play safely.

Zamari and his family were taken by limo to some of their favorite places in Richmond while volunteers spent the morning constructing the playset.

His whole family was excited about the playground. Zamari’s mother Shakori Wallace said, “It means I don’t have to play basketball in the house anymore, it means I can take him outside and have fun alone and I can just sit and watch.”

The foundation that brought Zamari his playset works to bring similar ones to other kids fighting cancer. Roc Solid Foundation also gifts families with “ready bags” when children first receive their diagnosis. They partnered with workers from local Macy’s stores to make Zamari’s playset.

“Giving back is a part of our core values,” said Macy’s Divisional Vice President Metrovelle Denmark. “We give back year round to several different agencies throughout the nation and several different partnerships. So, it’s all about giving for us.”