VSU student chosen to intern with famous actor Terrance J

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State University student Jaelon Hodges was selected to intern with actor Terrance J.

Hodges was awarded a $15,000 summer internship scholarship from the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) that was presented at the BET Weekend Brotherhood Dinner in Los Angeles, CA.

Hodges is a junior, mass communications major from Virginia Beach. Hodges was one of two historically black college and university (HBCU) students selected to intern with Terrance J’s management company, Sunset Park Productions, this summer in Los Angeles.

“I am beyond blessed! Before this opportunity, I was at a point where I didn’t know if I wanted to continue with my passion for entertainment and television but it looks like God had other plans for me,” Hodges said.

“One of the main reasons I signed on as the TMCF National Ambassador was to use my platform to give back, invest, and inspire the next generation of young innovative HBCU leaders like Jaelon,” Terrence J said.

Other celebrities in attendance were Mack Wilds, Keith T. Powers, Ryan Press, Elijah Kelley, Shawn Porter, Van Latham and Kenny Lattimore.

“TMCF’s partnership with Terrance J is really important to us,” Harry L. Williams, TMCF president and CEO said. “He is opening up a new HBCU talent pipeline into the communication, media, and entertainment industries, which needs the diverse students from our 47 member-schools.”