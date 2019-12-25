VUU gives away $250K to students for Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University students listen up!

VUU announced that it will award $250,000 in need-based scholarships on Christmas day. Students were selected based on their student profile.

The university announced the 115 names on social media as a gift to students and their families.

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure that our students are able to concentrate on their academics and not be burdened with financial debt,” Dr. Hakim J. Lucas, President & CEO at Virginia Union University said.

The scholarships were possible thanks to donors, alumni, and corporate partnerships.

The scholarship money will be available for the spring semester. Students have until noon on Friday, January 3 to accept their money.

Students should claim their scholarship by contacting enrollment management at (804) 257-5675 or email at enrollmentmanagement@vuu.edu.