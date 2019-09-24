VUU, RPS surprise 10 students with full ride to college

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Union University and Richmond Public Schools surprised 10 students at Huguenot High School with full rides to the historically black college Tuesday.

As part of their “VUU is RVA” initiative, Richmond schools and the university announced an agreement to award 50 full academic scholarships to RPS students.

For 10 Huguenot High School students, Tuesday was a surprise like no other.

“Yes!” said Ashley Durrn, a freshman at Huguenot. “I didn’t think I was going to get it but…it’s a great opportunity, so I’m very happy with it!”

Asia Dudley, also a freshman at Huguenot, said the moment was unexpected. “I was just confused on what was going on.”

Students applied for the “VUU is RVA” program last year. The 10 Hugueneot students selected out hundreds of applicants for admission into VUU.

In October, 40 more students will be awarded scholarships as part of the program.

Maurice Campbell

“No matter what, they have the ability and somewhere to go to college in the future,” said Maurice Campbell, of Virginia Union. “And so for us, it’s very simple, give hope.”

“For so many kids today, college is a dream but not a reality, because of the cost,” said Superintendent Jason Kamras, who along with representatives from VUU presented the scholarships to the students.

“Knowing as a 9th grader, that you have your college paid for is absolutely thrilling,” Kamras added. “I know it’s going to lift a burden off of our families and create even more of an incentive for students to graduate, do well and be successful.”