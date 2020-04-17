WATCH: Loved ones throw bell-ringing parade for local woman’s last chemo session

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When Gardenia Rose finished her last session of chemotherapy Thursday she didn’t expect to be surrounded by her ‘aunties’ — a group of women she met in a Jazzercise class.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, every time she had a chemo session one of her loved ones or ‘aunties’ was able to sit with her.

“Just going through it, I didn’t get depressed because I had them for uplifting,” Rose said, referring to her aunties.

This past year has been challenging for Rose. She got engaged. Found out she had cancer — again. Underwent chemotherapy. Planned a wedding. Got married. And now she’s recovering in the middle of a pandemic.

“This time it was a more aggressive cancer,” Rose told 8News. “I couldn’t walk after my surgeries, I couldn’t do for myself at all.”

Loved ones celebrated Gardenia Rose — cancer survivor — during coronavirus pandemic with a bell-ringing parade.

But she has never complained said Nancy Carr, one of her ‘aunties.’

Carr and Rose met about 20 years ago in the Jazzercise class. They are nearly three decades apart in age — Rose is in her 40s and Carr is 71-years-old.

For Rose’s last day of chemotherapy, Carr decided to gather up the Jazzercise girls also known as the ‘aunties,’ and plan something special.

“This is not right. She’s having this big moment and we can’t celebrate with her,” Carr said.

The Jazzercise girls came together for a bell-ringing drive by at VCU Massey Cancer Center at Stony Point, where Rose was undergoing her last chemotherapy session. When Rose came out and saw them she told 8News she was overwhelmed with emotions.

“You couldn’t see that I was smiling so hard because I had my mask on,” Rose said.

Without their positive energy and spirits, Rose said she wouldn’t have made it this far.

“It’s nothing like having your aunties help you through everything,” Rose told 8News.