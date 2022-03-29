PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — After a two-year COVID-19 related hiatus, Petersburg’s Pink Party is back.

Women who work for the city of Petersburg had the opportunity to catch a trolley from City Hall to Bon Secours- Southside Medical Center to receive their annual mammograms, Tuesday, March 29.

“It’s important because as women, we always put ourselves last,” said Petersburg City Council Representative, Treska Wilson-Smith. “We never have an opportunity to leave work, to take care of ourselves, to go get our regular checkups, to go get mammograms, and we are offering them the opportunity to go take care of themselves.”

Event organizers estimated that between 15 and 20 women would attend the event, which took place during the workday Tuesday at 1 p.m.

“We’re having a party, we’re calling it a Pink Party,” Wilson-Smith said. “This is just good for women. Women need to have the opportunity to take care of themselves”





The trolley took Petersburg city employees to annual mammograms during the workday Tuesday, March 29

The event, which included a lunch and get-together for participants, was put on in collaboration with Dominion Energy.

“We definitely want to make sure that we do have these partnerships with the community,” said Dominion Energy External Affairs Representative, Brittany Edwards. “We are out in the community, serving the community, and making sure that the community is our number one priority”

The goal of mammograms and the Pink Party has always been to improve the early detection of cancers, which saves lives, but organizers said the event was even more important this year after so many women have likely missed mammograms due to the pandemic.