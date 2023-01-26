RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 19,000 votes were cast in a poll for the naming of the Metro-Richmond Zoo’s newest baby pygmy hippo, and the results are in.
Between the options of Dumplin’, Penelope, Olive, Holly, Gayla and Petunia, the winning name came in first place by more than 1,000 votes.
Taking after her mother, Iris, the baby has also been given a name deriving from a flower. Say hello to Petunia.
“Petunia is confident, brave, and spunky. She gets her energy out by running around and splashing in the water,” the Metro Richmond Zoo wrote in the name announcement. “Now that she is comfortable in the pool, the water level has risen to normal. Each morning when Iris and Petunia are moved into the indoor pool area, Petunia will usually lead the way straight into the water.”
Hippo Naming Poll Results
- Petunia: 5,079 votes
- Dumplin’: 4,070 votes
- Penelope: 3,615 votes
- Olive: 3,550 votes
- Holly: 2,110 votes
- Gayla: 539 votes
Iris and Petunia can be seen by the public every day at the zoo’s Hippo Haven. The pair will be let outside in the outdoor habitat when Petunia grows a little bit bigger, and when the weather warms up.
The Metro Richmond Zoo is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.