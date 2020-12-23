Wish granted for Chester teen battling cystic fibrosis

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Santa came early for a teenager in Chester who’s wish came true!

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia and CMA’s Colonial Subaru teamed up to grant Eliza McVicker her wish. A car parade drove by the teen’s home on Tuesday, with each car dropping off a small gift.

McVicker has battled cystic fibrosis her whole life. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Eliza has had to stay indoors and has not been able to hang out with everyone and go to school like normal. But in the midst of everything she has found a love for gaming.

“Having this today is — I’m really thankful because you know its really hard because of all the hospital visits and all the things I’ve gone through,” McVicker told 8News.

Make-A-Wish and Subaru gifted the teen a new gaming computer.

Subaru’s donation is part of their annual Subaru Share the Love Event. Through Jan. 4, 2021, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased nationwide to the customer’s choice of participating national charities, including Make-A-Wish.

Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has been granting wishes in our area since 1987.