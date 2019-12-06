Woman honored for saving man having heart attack in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman who was hailed a hero for saving a man’s life last year was honored by Chesterfield officials Thursday.

Laurel Ryder was grocery shopping last year in Chesterfield when a man had a heart attack. What she did next helped save his life.

Chesterfield’s Chief of Police was on hand to present Ryder with an award after her CPR training helped keep the man stabilized and breathing. She spoke with 8News about the day she says she will never forget.

“Immediate tears,” she said. “I actually was not having the best of days at work…just a lot of things piled on my plate, and to hear that was so relieving that what I did for a minute and a half saved someone’s life.”

Ryder says the man was released from the hospital three weeks later.

Good well done, Laurel!