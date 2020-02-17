Woman who lost bike in crash gets sweet gift from Richmond Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police gifted a woman a bike after hers was totaled in a crash.
The woman, named Jill, received the gift from RPD last week. Jill’s sole source of transportation is her bike, RPD said.
She is now able to get around the city again! The police department even offered the woman a helmet.
Check out photos from the ‘sweet scene’ below:
