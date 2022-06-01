CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this week, family and friends gathered together to celebrate the 100th birthday of Phil White, a World War II veteran who lives in Chester.

White’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives flew in from across the country, including New York, Seattle, Arizona and Houston, for the occasion. A total of about 75 people attended White’s block party birthday celebration.

Guests were treated to a hot dogs and barbeque, as well as music, various games and, of course, cake. Irish opera singer Anne O’Byrne also performed at the event.

Check out pictures from the party below.

WWII Veteran Phil White celebrates his 100th birthday. (Credit: LaDonna Groven)







Guests at White’s birthday block party. (Credit: LaDonna Groven)