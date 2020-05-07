YMCA’s ‘Fill the Bus’ challenge brings in 1,800 bags of food for RVA families

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fifteen YMCA branches in the RVA area collected nearly 2,000 bags of food and more than 150 bags of toiletries to give to local food banks and churches as part of the “Fill the Bus” challenge, an initiative to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to YMCA of Greater Richmond, there were 1,801 bags of food and 167 bags of toiletries donated to give to the Chesterfield Food Bank, Colonial Heights Food Bank, Feed More, Forward Foundation, Mount Vernon Church, Richmond Urban Ministry Institute, St. Thomas Parish, The Hope Center, Welborne United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry and the Western Hanover Emergency Action Team.

“We know that so many people have lost income and are experiencing food insecurity. We knew that the Y could span the entire region, with physical locations about every 15 minutes,” Tricia Puryear, Vice President of Social Responsibility and Strategic Partnerships for the YMCA of Greater Richmond, said in a statement Thursday.

The Chesterfield Food Bank received over 2,400 pounds of food from the four YMCA branches in the county.

“We have members, volunteers, staff and partners who can mobilize quickly and selflessly. The Y’s long-standing history of engagement in communities makes us a trusted organization that has the relationships and heart to get food to people who need it right now,” Puryear continued.

LATEST HEADLINES: