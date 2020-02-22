Your vote could help Clover Hill be named ‘America’s Most Spirited High School’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — They’ve got spirit, yes they do!

Clover Hill High School needs your help to be named ‘America’s Most Spirited High School.’ Out of 700 entries across the nation, Clover Hill is one of six finalists in the competition hosted by Varsity Spirit.

The grand prize is $25,000.

Sam Bill (12th, Senior Class President)

Students at the Midlothian high school made a video to show how much spirit they have and why they deserve to win.

Entering the contest was a group effort, the video was created by Senior Class President Sam Bill and submitted by Taylor Gross the head of the yearbook marketing team. Gross entered the contest with Bill’s video and an essay written by Raza Haider.

In order to win, Clover Hill needs your vote! Vote now by clicking here. Voting ends on Tuesday, February 25.

