ZZQ featured on Guy Feri’s Diners Drive-Ins & Dives this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond restaurant ‘ZZQ’ will be featured on the ‘Smokin’ Hot BBQ!’ episode of Guy Feri’s Diners Drive-Ins & Dives.

In the episode airing Friday night, ZZQ pitmaster Chris Fultz shows Food Network’s Guy Feri how their popular sausage is made.

“Our pitmaster Chris Fultz, aka Texas, shows Guy how our famous Habanero Fontina sausage is made and uses it in the “off menu” version of our wildly popular Tres Hombres Sandwich,” ZZQ posted on Instagram.

Richmond restaurant ZZQ will be featured on Guy Feri’s Diners Drive-Ins & Dives Friday night on Food Network.

This isn’t the first time a Richmond restaurant has been featured on the show. Just last week, Soul Taco was on the popular Food Network show sharing their taco story and how they grew from small Jackson Ward location to a big RVA favorite.

The ‘Smokin’ Hot BBQ!’ episode will air on the Food Network channel at 9 p.m. on Jan. 31. Make sure to tune in.

