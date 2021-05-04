Powhatan County Fair offering free admission from May 14-16

by: WRIC Web Team

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Fair is kicking off carnival season in Virginia! This year’s fair will feature socially distanced fun including a beer truck, helicopter rides, arts and crafts and plenty of rides.

The annual fair will open on Friday, May 14 and last through Sunday, May 16. The fun begins Friday at 5 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be sanitation stations located throughout the fair grounds. All fairgoers are encouraged to follow CDC and the state’s social distancing guidelines and protocols.

Advanced tickets for unlimited rides are now available for $15. Visit www.powhatanfair.org to purchase.

