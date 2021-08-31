Powhatan free clinic sees increase in patients after move to new facility

POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — The Free Clinic of Powhatan held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new facility on Aug. 30, after three years of fundraising efforts – and they’ve already tripled the number of patients seen in the months since the facility opened.

Executive Director Connie Moslow has been with the clinic since it was founded 14 years ago. She said the clinic was originally housed in rooms at the local Department of Health.

“It was very kind of them to let us use it, but we had outgrown it probably ten years ago,” Moslow said.

According to Melanie Bailey, the clinic’s Director of Community Outreach, the clinic saw just 49 patients in February, but the number of patients skyrocketed to 159 in June, after the clinic moved.

“They deserve a nice place to go – and they’ve got a super nice place to go now,” Moslow said.

The clinic provides medical, dental and mental health services, including women’s health, case management, prescription care, specialty doctor care and emergency food for those in need.

The clinic is also expanding its services following the move, with a focus on providing behavioral and mental health services.

A key part of that, Moslow said, was a program for local students, “We provide them with a mental health counselor and a psychiatrist on location in the high school and in the middle school.”

Residents of Powhatan, Cumberland and Amelia counties, as well as those in some parts of Chesterfield, can make use of the clinic if they meet certain eligibility requirements.

Medical care is offered to individuals with an income of up to $32,200 a year, while dental and mental health services are offered to those making up to $45,080. Additionally, some services are offered to anyone using Medicaid.

“All of our physicians are volunteers, all but one of our dentists are volunteers, our dental hygienists are volunteers,” said Bailey.

The clinic is looking for new volunteers to help staff the facility – and medical training isn’t necessary.

“We have people that do administrative work, that help us with the food pantry – a little bit of everything,” said Bailey.

The clinic is located at 2320 Skaggs Road in Powhatan, but clinic visits are by appointment only and require patients to register ahead of time. You can make an appointment by calling (804) 598-5637 or attend walk-in new patient registration on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.