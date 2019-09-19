Powhatan’s popular Mabel’s Espresso Bakery Café is relocating

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A popular café in Powhatan County is moving.

Mabel’s Espresso Bakery Café is taking its iconic milkshakes to a larger space in the South Creek One shopping center on the eastern side of the county. Their doors will reopen to the public on Monday, Sept. 30, with a focus on “Craft Burgers and Crazy Shakes.”

“The café will continue to offer lunch and dinner but will discontinue their breakfast menu. The opening day will include prizes such as free crazy shakes for a year, free burgers for a year and drawings and swag for the first customers upon opening,” a spokesperson said.

The new space will be able to seat 64 guests throughout an open concept layout. The larger location will also bring new hours to the cafe: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“It was not an easy decision to leave our Village. As a small business who was seeing positive organic growth, our location was fantastic. The Village is our home. However, 7 years later we are looking to expand and need to be more centrally located. We have big plans for the future which include more stores in the metro area and across the region,” the café said on their Facebook page.

Patrons can also look forward to a grand opening celebration at the new location, 1800 A South Creek One, on Nov. 5 with a menu addition.