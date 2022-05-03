RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Prepare now, for an Endless Summer of Pride.

Virginia Pride has announced The Endless Summer of Pride will kick off on June 1 with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney raising the progress pride flag at City Hall. The event series will include a minimum of 20 events before coming to an end three months later with the VA Pridefest Brown’s Island celebration on September 24.

As a part of the celebration, in June, GRTC will unveil its “Pride Bus” wrapped in LGBTQ pride colors. The bus will feature the message “Love Connects Us” on each side, as well as logos from local LGBTQ organizations, and QR codes that link to Richmond Region Tourism’s website containing information on LGBTQ events and resources.

“June 1 will kick-off what we expect to be the most coordinated series of observances of LGBTQ Pride Month the Richmond Region has ever seen,” said James Millner, Program Director at Virginia Pride. “Nearly everywhere you turn, you’ll be reminded that it’s Pride Month. We are bringing businesses, sports and community organizations and government and cultural institutions together to send a powerful message that the LGBTQ community is welcome and celebrated here.”

EVENTS

Starting June 1: Main Street Station, Dominion Energy, Bank of America, Altria, the Hampton Inn Downtown and many other businesses in the region will illuminate, and hang banners and flags in pride colors in support of Pride Month

Every Monday in June, 8 p.m.: MonGays at the Byrd Movie Series

June 1, 6-8 p.m.: Pride Month Happy Hour at Common House

June 18, noon to 10 p.m.: Hardywood Brewery’s annual “Love on Tap” event, launching the official “Tropic Like its Hot” pride beer

June 23, 5:30 p.m.: “Pride Night at the Diamond” with the Flying Squirrels

Pridefest Returns

Pridefest by the Virginia Lottery will return to Brown’s Island Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 8 p.m. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to draw 40,000 attendees this year throughout the day.

The festival features national, regional, and local entertainment on two stages, and activities for youth and families alongside more than 100 craft, food, alcohol, and non-profit vendor participants.

“We are gearing up for what we expect will be the biggest and best Pridefest ever,” Millner said. “We

are making huge investments in the event to give the Richmond community the experience they deserve and that they’ve missed for three years.”