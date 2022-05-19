PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — Are you looking for a best friend, roommate, snuggle buddy, therapist and fetch extraordinaire all rolled into one? The Prince George County Animal Shelter may have the perfect dog for you.

The shelter, located at 8391 County Drive in Disputanta, just announced they’ve reached full capacity with “treat-loving, toy chasing” dogs that are ready to find their forever homes.



Photo collages by Prince George County Animal Shelter. (Credit: Facebook)

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment is needed to see the animals. The $100 adoption fee for dogs includes spaying/neutering, vaccinations and other routine medical care.

For those who aren’t looking to adopt at this time, the shelter is asking people to share their Facebook post with friends or anyone interested in adopting a furry companion. Those who are searching for a missing pet in the Prince George area are encouraged to stop by the shelter to check.

More information about adoptable animals at the shelter can be found on Petfinder, or you can contact the shelter directly at 804-991-3200 or email pganimals@princegeorgecountyva.gov.