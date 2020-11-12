Prince George County cancels Tree Lighting Ceremony, Christmas Parade

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2015, file photo, Tommy Lawson looks out into rows of Christmas trees as his family browses for their tree at the John T Nieman Nursery in Hamilton, Ohio. For many people, it’s hard not to think about the upcoming holidays already. Some folks are holding early Christmas celebrations so they can be with elderly parents outdoors while the weather still allows it. As the holidays approach, the pandemic is forcing people to come up with creative ways to celebrate. Experts say rituals have always been with us and there has always been room for improvisation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony have been canceled for 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

County Administrator Percy Ashcraft made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“It is unfortunate that we have to cancel these two very popular events,” Ashcraft said. “However, for the sake of public safety and the continuing spread of the coronavirus, we felt it was best not to hold them this year.”

According to a release, County Government officials made the decision in light of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing, which they felt could not be followed in a gathering such as this.

Ashcraft also indicated the number of coronavirus cases in the community generally has increased the last three weeks.

“Like all of our outside programs, we hope to be able to hold them again in 2021,” Ashcraft said. “It is the fundamental responsibility of County Government to protect its citizens and not offer opportunities that might jeopardize their exposure to the coronavirus.”

Ashcraft says decorations around the County Complex and other government buildings will be displayed to celebrate the season.