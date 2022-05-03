PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Farmers’ Market will return for its tenth season on Saturday, May 7, with a popular program that encourages shoppers with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card to buy local.

According to a press release, the market will continue to offer matching incentives through the Supplemental Nutrition Incentives Program (SNAP), which gives participating shoppers more products for their money.

“If you purchase $10.00 worth of SNAP tokens, you receive another $10.00 at no cost,” the market’s manager said in the release. “For example, you can use the first $10.00 on fresh meats and the other $10.00 in incentive tokens on fresh vegetables if you would like.”

Those who qualify for SNAP benefits can apply online through the Virginia Department of Social Services’ website.

SNAP incentive tokens can only be used for fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

The market will continue to host various activities during the season, including “Youth Entrepreneur Day”, “Juneteenth Celebration & Community Day”, “World Snake Day”, “Fall Festival”, and weekly book giveaways for kids, among other events.

For more information and updates, visit the Market’s Facebook page or call Market Manager Corrie Hurt at 804-722-8777.